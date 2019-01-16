Slick road conditions affect Wednesday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers of snowy and slushy road conditions that could persist across the state through Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution in Weber and Davis counties, along with other areas marked in red in the map below.

Areas north of the Wasatch Front could see accumulating snow during the morning commute while Salt Lake County could see a mix of snow and rain.

The storm front should help push out some pollution that has been stuck in northern Utah for almost a week.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a winter weather advisory for counties in northern Utah as the storm approaches.

Most of the state is expected to have minor and intermittent weather-related travel concerns. The northwestern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the state will have minimal to no weather-related travel concerns.

"Slow down, don't crowd the plows! The free UDOT Traffic app will tell you exactly where they are!," a tweet from UDOT said.

