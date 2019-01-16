× Shopko to close 13 Utah stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Shopko will close 13 of its Utah stores as it files for bankruptcy and prepares for a restructuring of the organization.

The following locations will close:

Closing March 3, 2019

Hometown 660 N Main St Beaver 84713, 3/3/2019

Hometown 860 S Main Street Blanding 84511, 3/3/2019

Hometown 94 North 400 East Delta 84624, 3/3/2019

Hometown 1174 N. Main Street Nephi 84648, 3/3/2019

Closing March 17, 2019

Shopko 125 S State Street Orem 84058, 3/17/2019

Shopko 2165 E 9400 South Sandy City 84093, 3/17/2019

Shopko 5800 S Redwood Road Taylorsville 84123, 3/17/2019

Closing April 8, 2019

Shopko 5959 S State Street Murray 84107, 4/8/2019

Closing April 15, 2019