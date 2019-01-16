Shopko to close 13 Utah stores

Posted 3:03 pm, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:07PM, January 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Shopko will close 13 of its Utah stores as it files for bankruptcy and prepares for a restructuring of the organization.

The following locations will close:

Closing March 3, 2019

  • Hometown 660 N Main St Beaver 84713,  3/3/2019
  • Hometown 860 S Main Street Blanding  84511, 3/3/2019
  • Hometown 94 North 400 East Delta  84624, 3/3/2019
  • Hometown 1174 N. Main Street Nephi 84648, 3/3/2019

Closing March 17, 2019

  • Shopko 125 S State Street Orem 84058, 3/17/2019
  • Shopko 2165 E 9400 South Sandy City 84093, 3/17/2019
  • Shopko 5800 S Redwood Road Taylorsville  84123, 3/17/2019

Closing April 8, 2019

  • Shopko 5959 S State Street Murray 84107, 4/8/2019

Closing April 15, 2019

  • Shopko 747 South Main Brigham City 84302, 4/15/2019
  • Shopko 1553 W 9000 S West Jordan 84088, 4/15/2019
  • Shopko 1018 Washington Boulevard Ogden 84404, 4/15/2019
  • Shopko 4850 W 3500 South West Valley 84120, 4/15/2019
  • Shopko 955 North Main Street Spanish Fork Ut 84660, 4/15/2019