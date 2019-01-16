× Semitruck crashes into Wellington restaurant

WELLINGTON, Utah — Diners at a Wellington restaurant are OK after a semitruck crashed into the building, a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Wellington Police said the crash occurred in the area of Main St. and Center St., and SR-6 will be closed to traffic between mile markers 246.5 and 249.5.

“Eastbound traffic will needed to follow 400 West to Railroad Avenue, then to 100 East and south to Ridge Road, then east to SR 6. West Bound traffic will need to take Ridge Road to SR 10,” a Facebook post from Wellington PD said.

School is still in session at the nearby Wellington Elementary School.

“We are asking residents to not come to the scene as this is an active accident investigation,” Wellington Police wrote on Facebook.

