Pressure Cooker Spaghetti recipe

Everyone loves their pressure cooker -- and Toni Jorgensen says even spaghetti is delicious and simple in them.

She shared a recipe with us:

1 med onion

3 clove garlic

1.5 lb.sausage or hamburger

2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoon garlic

Powder

2 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon sea salt or salt

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

8 ounces spaghetti

2 15 ounce can tomato sauce

1 15 ounce diced tomato

1 cup white mushroom

Preheat the insta pot on sauté

Throw in mushrooms garlic onion till they are translucent about 5 min

Add the beef and lightly brown

With the spices stir and continue to cook for 3 min

Spread the mixture over the bottom of the cooker

Break the spaghetti into thirds pour in tomato sauce and the diced on top of the spaghetti

Place lid

In cooker cook on high for 10 min

After use the quick release to let steam out

Serve

You can find more from Toni on Instagram @tonikj.