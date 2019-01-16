Pressure Cooker Spaghetti recipe

Everyone loves their pressure cooker -- and Toni Jorgensen says even spaghetti is delicious and simple in them.
She shared a recipe with us:
1 med onion
3 clove garlic
1.5 lb.sausage or hamburger
2 teaspoon dried oregano
2 teaspoon garlic
Powder
2 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon sea salt or salt
1/2 teaspoon thyme
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
8 ounces spaghetti
2 15 ounce can tomato sauce
1 15 ounce diced tomato
1 cup white mushroom
Preheat the insta pot on sauté
Throw in mushrooms garlic onion till they are translucent about 5 min
Add the beef and lightly brown
With the spices stir and continue to cook for 3 min
Spread the mixture over the bottom of the cooker
Break the spaghetti into thirds pour in tomato sauce and the diced on top of the spaghetti
Place lid
In cooker cook on high for 10 min
After use the quick release to let steam out
Serve
You can find more from Toni on Instagram @tonikj.