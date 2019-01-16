Police arrest two men after finding over 100 pounds of marijuana, THC oils and edible candies

MESQUITE, Nevada — Around 3 a.m. on January 8 an officer with Mesquite Police stopped a vehicle on I-15 for a traffic violation.

According to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department, the officer observed evidence that suggested the vehicle occupants were involved in trafficking illegal drugs and investigated.

The officer’s investigation yielded nearly 60 pounds of illegal marijuana buds and 53 pounds of concentrated THC marijuana oils and edible candies, the press release stated.

Police arrested Anthony Huynh, 21 and Jordan Johnson, 24, on charges of trafficking above 50 pounds of marijuana and trafficking above one pound of concentrated THC.

Huynh and Johnson, both originally from Peoria and West Peoria, Illinois respectively, were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.