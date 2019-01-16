× Jazz will host ‘Utah Pride Night’ in February

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vivint Smart Home Arena is going to look a lot more colorful on February 23.

February 23 is when the Utah Jazz plays the Dallas Mavericks. It’s also the date of Utah Pride Night.

According to the Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, the Utah Jazz and the Utah Pride Center have teamed up to create the event celebrating the LGBTQ community.

The event page says Utah Pride organizations will be recognized on the court before the game. Tickets also include VIP Early Entry Passes and courtside photo opportunities.

The Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is also reserving a Skybox Suite, with a number provided for those who want to reserve a seat.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their pride colors and bring their pride flags to fill the stands. Those who decide to bring flags are asked to make sure they are not on sticks, as sticks are not allowed in the stadium.

There are just a few hundred seats left — purchase group tickets here.