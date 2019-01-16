Easy Stretches to Relieve and Strengthen Back Muscles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a certified yoga instructor, I've seen so many clients suffer from back pain for years finally feel relief when they start stretching regularly. In fact, this happened to me! I was in a car accident that left me with six herniated discs and muscle spasms that left me with pain and headaches. I now do these stretches almost every day, and paired with massage and eating right, my pain is now manageable and headaches are fewer! Anyone can do these poses, as there are modifications that can be done with each one. Contact me over at my yoga email if you need assistance! Hello@DharanaMethod.com.

Cat & Cow Pose

Stretches the back torso and neck. Provides a gentle massage to the spine and belly organs.

Spinal Balance

Strengthens the stabilizing muscles around the spine that are hard to target otherwise. Tones the belly, shoulders, glutes, hamstrings, calves. Stretches the side body, hips, spine.

Cobra Pose

Strengthens the muscles of the spine and buttocks. Stretches the shoulders, chest, belly, and thighs. Improves posture. Stimulates abdominal organs. Helps relieve stress.

Side Plank

Great for Scoliosis - Recent research published in Global Advances in Health and Medicine found that scoliosis patients who held Side Plank Pose for 90 seconds per day for about 7 months reduced their spinal curvature by an average of 32 percent. (According to YogaJournal.com) Tones the obliques and abdonimal muscles, legs and arms.

Downward Dog