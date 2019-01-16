Easy Stretches to Relieve and Strengthen Back Muscles

As a certified yoga instructor, I've seen so many clients suffer from back pain for years finally feel relief when they start stretching regularly. In fact, this happened to me! I was in a car accident that left me with six herniated discs and muscle spasms that left me with pain and headaches. I now do these stretches almost every day, and paired with massage and eating right, my pain is now manageable and headaches are fewer! Anyone can do these poses, as there are modifications that can be done with each one. Contact me over at my yoga email if you need assistance! Hello@DharanaMethod.com.
Cat & Cow Pose
- Stretches the back torso and neck.
- Provides a gentle massage to the spine and belly organs.
Spinal Balance
- Strengthens the stabilizing muscles around the spine that are hard to target otherwise.
- Tones the belly, shoulders, glutes, hamstrings, calves.
- Stretches the side body, hips, spine.
Cobra Pose
- Strengthens the muscles of the spine and buttocks.
- Stretches the shoulders, chest, belly, and thighs.
- Improves posture.
- Stimulates abdominal organs.
- Helps relieve stress.
Side Plank
- Great for Scoliosis - Recent research published in Global Advances in Health and Medicine found that scoliosis patients who held Side Plank Pose for 90 seconds per day for about 7 months reduced their spinal curvature by an average of 32 percent. (According to YogaJournal.com)
- Tones the obliques and abdonimal muscles, legs and arms.
Downward Dog
- Calms the brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression
- Energizes the body
- Stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves, arches, and hands
- Strengthens the arms and legs
- Helps prevent osteoporosis
- Improves digestion
- Relieves headache, insomnia, back pain, and fatigue
- Therapeutic for high blood pressure, asthma, flat feet, sciatica, sinusitis
Figure 4 Pose
- This pose not only stretches the hip and low back, but I have personally found it relieves sciatica or that "pinched nerve" feeling.
Neck stretches
- The upper spine in located in the neck and shoulders area, so stretching the neck in each direction for 30 seconds-a minute will help relieve the tension in that area.
Garland Pose
1. The garland pose stretches the ankles, groins, and back. If your heels don't reach the floor, rest them on a folded blanket.