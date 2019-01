SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah —Utah Highway Patrol troopers have reopened one lane of eastbound I-80 in Summit County after a semitruck caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to UHP, the truck caught fire underneath the U.S. 40 “fly-over structure.”

Troopers initially closed both lanes of eastbound I-80 in the area, but the left lane is now open.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.