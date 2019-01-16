3 new vehicles by Honda that you’ll want to see

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was at Ken Garff Honda Downtown to see new cars on the showroom floor. Wayne Petersen, General Manager, showed off why he says we are in the modern era of Honda with new technology in every car.

Honda is one of the best in the industry for safety including alerts if you're leaving your lane and alerts if you are getting too close to the car in front of you.

All Honda's have style on the outside and inside, but here are three that are stand outs.

Civic SI - this is not just a car for young drivers. Any age can drive this car in style. It has a lot of pep, but also has all the safety features you want. CRV - this is the #1 sport utility in the marketplace according to Peterson. He says it gets great gas mileage and has lots of inside space for passengers. Honda Pilot - this vehicle was completely redone a couple years ago. It's great for families because it seats up to eight passengers. It also gets great gas mileage and you can put a rack on top for camping trips. If you need even more room the seats lay down in the second and third rows.

Ken Garff Honda Downtown will be at the Utah International Auto Expo this weekend, it runs January 18 - 21 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. You can find out more at: autoshowutah.com.

For more information on Honda's visit: kengarffhondadowntown.com.

You can also find more at: utah.hondadealers.com.