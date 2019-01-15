Police: man stabs girlfriend to death in South Salt Lake, turns himself in at local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend to death in a domestic violence incident in South Salt Lake and then turned himself in at a local hospital.

Gary Keller, South Salt Lake Police Department, said the incident occurred in the area of 820 West and 3900 South, at the Eight20 Apartments.

Police at the scene said a 24-year-old man stabbed his 26-year-old girlfriend to death.

Keller said they were notified of the incident around 1 a.m. and there were two reporting parties.

The man accused in the stabbing turned himself in at a local hospital, where Keller said he sought help for some kind of mental distress and told staff he had hurt someone and that person needed to be checked on.

The man's grandfather also went to the couple's apartment in South Salt Lake and found the woman deceased with an "apparent stab wound to the neck." He notified police.

The identities of the parties involved have not yet been released. Detectives are processing the area as a crime scene.

Fox 13 News will update the story as more details emerge.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.