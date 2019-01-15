× SUV loses traction, rolls down hill off Foremaster Drive

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Wet road conditions are being blamed for a vehicle rollover Tuesday on Foremaster Drive, St. George News reported.

The rollover was reported to the St. George Police Department and other first responders at 2:36 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found an SUV that had run off the road and rolled partway down a hillside.

The driver was moving up the hill from Riverside Drive when her SUV lost traction, hit the dirt on the shoulder and rolled once down the hill before coming to rest on its tires, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The woman did not experience any major injuries in the crash and planned to take herself to the hospital for any medical follow-up, Atkin said.

Click here to read the full article from the St. George News.