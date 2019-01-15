Storm headed to Northern Utah Tuesday night, bringing slush, snow for Wednesday commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- A mix of slush and snow is headed to parts of Northern Utah Tuesday night and could affect the commute Wednesday morning.

Areas north of the Wasatch Front could see accumulating snow during the Wednesday morning commute, while Salt Lake County could see a mix of snow and rain.

The storm front should help push out some pollution, that has been stuck in Northern Utah for almost a week.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a winter weather advisory for counties in northern Utah as the storm approaches.

Snow will continue to hit Southern Utah, with more continuing through the rest of Tuesday night.

