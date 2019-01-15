SLC Foodies Fave New Restaurants, and What to Order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase from SLC Foodie stopped by to share his restaurant picks for this month, and what to order at each eatery.

1. Shiro Kuma- West Valley

Say hello to your dream savory and sweet bubble waffles. Shiro Kuma is know for their snow cream. Think shaved ice but ice cream, so much more flavor then snow cones. Now they have savory Hong Kong style bubble waffles! These waffles are infused with ingredients like ham, cheese, sausage, and pepperoni paired with tasty dipping sauces.

2. Side of Aloha - Draper

Side of Aloha has the popular poke bowls, however they bring much more Hawaiian cuisine to Utah then just poke, like furikake tempura chicken! They even put a spin on poke with a steak poke. Definitely a must for any poke fan. While visiting you have to get a side of their crack mac, hands down the best Hawaiian style mac I've had, actually best mac n cheese period.

3. Ruby River - Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden

Ruby River has received Best of State for steak for years now. I made a visit to see what all the fuss was about and immediately understood why. Since then I've had their sirloin, porterhouse, and rib eye; none of them let me down. You can customize your steak with tasty topping like gorgonzola cheese all the way to oscar style! Jumping to starters, I love onion rings they take it to the next level with their browning onion. It's an entire onion that has been sliced intact then deep fired! For such a great steak , Ruby River manages to keep pricing reasonable at the same time.

Find more of SLC Foodie's recommendations online:

