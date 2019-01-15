× Officials in Ogden responding to report of bomb threat at Weber County District Court

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Police in Ogden said Tuesday afternoon that officials were responding to a report of a bomb threat at Weber County District Court.

The court is located on 2525 Grant Ave., the Ogden Police Department said in a tweet.

Officials said the building was being evacuated as a precaution and asked the public to assist by keeping clear of the area.

Additional details as to the nature of the bomb threat were not made available at the time of this report.

This story will be updated as more information is released.