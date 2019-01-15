No injuries, lanes closed after pilot makes emergency landing on New Bingham Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions after the pilot of a small aircraft made an emergency landing on the road Tuesday morning.

The plane came down on New Bingham Highway in the general area of 7265 South 4450 West in West Jordan, near the South Valley Regional Airport.

Officer Scott List of the West Jordan Police Department said the 42-year-old pilot, a Lehi resident, was doing “touch and goes” when a problem with the throttle forced him to abort a landing attempt.

He lined up another attempt to land but realized he had too much speed and ultimately brought the aircraft down on the highway. No cars were struck but traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions as a result.

No injuries have been reported so far. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly after 11 a.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.