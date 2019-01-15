× New Florida bill would outlaw abortions after heartbeat is detected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill filed by a lawmaker in Florida would restrict abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected.

HB-235, which was filed for the state’s 2019 legislative session, would make it a criminal offense to terminate a pregnancy after a fetal heartbeat is detected by a doctor.

The bill would also require a doctor to inform a pregnant woman who wants to receive an abortion “The nature and risks of undergoing or not undergoing the proposed procedure.”

Similar laws that have been passed in other states have been blocked by courts. In December of 2018, Ohio’s governor vetoed a very similar bill, after it was passed through the state’s legislature.

The text of Florida’s HB-235 can be found here.