Mapleton stalking suspect wanted to marry his daughter, police say

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton man has been booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife and daughter.

According to a probable cause statement, 49-year-old Curtis William Bacon has sent dozens of email messages to his ex-wife and daughter, despite receiving a warning from a deputy.

The statement said Bacon labeled his ex-wife a “heavenly stepmother” and he believes his daughter is “his mate and intends to find her and marry her.”

Police said it appears Bacon suffers from mental illness.

“It was reported that he is schizophrenic and possible a sociopath. Curtis says [his ex-wife]’s voice is in his head 16-24 hours a day. He feels people are in his files on the computer changing things,” the statement said.

An officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office advised the woman to get a protective order and stalking injunction against Bacon.

Bacon faces 10 third-degree felony counts of stalking.