Mapleton man accused of stalking ex-wife

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton man has been booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife.

According to a probable cause statement, 49-year-old Curtis William Bacon has sent dozens of email messages to the family members, despite receiving a warning from a deputy.

The statement said Bacon labeled his ex-wife a “heavenly stepmother.”

Police said it appears Bacon suffers from mental illness.

“It was reported that he is schizophrenic and possible a sociopath. Curtis says [his ex-wife]’s voice is in his head 16-24 hours a day. He feels people are in his files on the computer changing things,” the statement said.

An officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office advised the woman to get a protective order and stalking injunction against Bacon.

Bacon faces 10 third-degree felony counts of stalking.