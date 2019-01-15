× Man accused of making false ID papers in Utah in ICE custody after plea deal

UTAH COUNTY — A man who pleaded guilty in a case involving the manufacture of false ID documents has been released by state authorities into the custody Immigration Customs Enforcement.

According to a statement of probable cause, Javier Francisco Villasenor-Gomez faced numerous felony charges after his arrest and was using the name Javier Nogales.

The Utah Attorney General Office’s SECURE Strike Force began investigating the man after learning he may be involved in making fraudulent identification documents.

Undercover officers were able to make a series of purchases from Villasenor-Gomez and obtain Permanent Resident Cards and Social Security Cards.

The PC statement indicates the officer made at least three purchases, two of which occurred at a TRAX station in Orem.

Surveillance of the man led officers to his home in Lehi, where they allege he was manufacturing the documents.

The statement also indicates Villasenor-Gomez had obtained a job using a Social Security number that belongs to another US Citizen.

Villasenor-Gomez was arrested in November and booked on three felony counts of producing or transferring any false identification document, three felony counts related to forgery, and one count of possession of another person’s identity documents.

In December, Villasenor-Gomez pleaded guilty to one charge, which was amended to a third-degree felony and the others were dismissed.

He was sentenced to prison time, but that term was suspended and he was released into the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement and ordered not to re-enter the country illegally.