Investigators ask for public's help identifying toddler found dead in duffel bag off I-15

Video with images of what the child was wearing can be seen at the bottom of this article.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — In 2004, the remains of a toddler were found off of I-15 in San Diego, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help with identification.

A video posted onto “Help ID Me” on Facebook said that the bag was believed to have been dumped for almost one year before it was discovered.

“The child was discovered in a wooded area near a hiking trail southeast of Rancho Bernardo Community Park,” the Facebook post said. “The remains were found by two hikers who noticed a green padded winter-type coat lying over a green and white duffle bag. When they removed the coat and looked in the bag, they saw a human skull and bones.”

The video showed clothing that was in the bag with the remains of the toddler.

On Tuesday, forensic artists created images of the toddler, who so far has only been identified as a male, who was believed to have been between 2.5 and 3.5 years of age at the time of his death

Forensic testing suggested that the child may have spent the beginning of his life in the Southeastern United States, the video said.

Anyone who recognizes the boy or the clothing was asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST and submit a tip.

The video posted by Help ID Me can be seen below: