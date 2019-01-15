× Increased security at Jordan High School this week; threat not believed to be credible

SANDY, Utah — There will be increased security at Jordan High School this week after authorities were alerted to a threat, which they do not believe is credible.

Canyons School District officials said a threat was found written on the door of the bathroom stall, and the threat suggested something would happen January 16.

The district is coordinating with Sandy Police and said they do not believe the threat is credible. However, they said they take all threats to student safety seriously.

There will be increased law enforcement presence at the school this week, and teachers and administrators are asked to be on the alert.

The full text of a letter sent to parents is below:

“Dear Jordan High Families, This afternoon we received notice that a schoolwide threat for Wednesday, Jan. 16 had been inscribed on the door of a bathroom stall here at Jordan High School. We are working with Sandy City Police, and do not believe the threat is credible. However, we take all threats to the safety of our students seriously, and as a result, we are putting in place the following precautions for this entire week to keep students and personnel safe: 1) Increased presence from local law enforcement this week at the school. 2) Increased presence this week of teachers, administrators and adults ready to report any suspicious activity. If you still feel that you would like to keep your child home from school, you are welcome to do so. We know that this is the end of the quarter, and many students are working these last few days to make-up assignments and improve their second quarter grades. Teachers will work with your student next week if needed for any assignments, finals, or tests given this week that your student may miss. We urge you to communicate with teachers if you have any questions, as many things can be submitted electronically or completed online. The administration encourages students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe in the Main Office, or through our confidential safety tipline SafeUT. If you or your student has any information regarding the individual(s) who may have inscribed this threat, please contact Sandy City Police, myself, or one of our assistant principals. If you have further questions, feel free to contact the school, and we will assist you in whatever way we can. Sincerely, Wendy Dau, Principal”