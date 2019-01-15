Hurricane PD credits kids for turning in ‘substantial amount of money’

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police are praising three children who discovered “a substantial amount of money” and turned it into the police department.

Police said the trio – identified as Riley, Alexis and Scottland – discovered the money as they were on their way to a bus stop.

“Even without any prompting from adults they decided to turn the property over to the police department. We thank them for their honesty and see them as an example of good in the community,” a Facebook post from the Hurricane City Police Department said.

For those who may have lost property in Hurricane, the police department’s evidence technician can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 435-635-9663.