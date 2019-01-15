How you can test for radon in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Radon Be Gone, the slogan is "Test a home, fix a home, save a life". That's because radon exposure can be deadly.

All homes have radon and John Seidel, owner of Radon Be Gone, says the only way to know how high your radon levels are, is to test for them. He recommends digital testing for 48 to 72 hours and they should be done in the lowest living area of the home.

Radon Be Gone is offering free radon testing kits, all you need to do is pay the shipping on the kits. Call today to order your free kit: 801-510-8705.

You can find more information at: radonbegone.com.