Lindsey Hargett, chef and owner of LK Cooking joined us with a perfect recipe for a cold winter day.

Creamy Chicken and Potato Soup

With a rich, gravy-like broth, this will quickly become your go-to chicken soup!

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 30 minutes

Total Time 45 minutes

Servings 6 people

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

1 medium yellow onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

3 carrots sliced

2 stalks celery sliced

1 small zucchini cut into half-moon slices

2 tsp salt

1/4 cup flour (use arrowroot starch for GF)

6-8 cups chicken broth or stock use more or less for thicker or thinner soup (can use vegetable broth for vegetarian/vegan)

3 medium Yukon gold or red potatoes cut in half, then into thin slices, about 1/4" thick

1 sprig rosemary (or use 1 tsp dry)

2 sprigs thyme (or use 1 tsp dry)

2 sprigs oregano (or use 1 tsp dry)

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken rotisserie works great, or saute diced chicken before the vegetables. (Omit and add extra vegetables for vegetarian/vegan)

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.

Saute the onion for about 2 minutes, until it becomes slightly soft. Add in the garlic; cook for 30 more seconds.

Add in the carrots, celery, and zucchini. Add in the salt, then cook for 6-8 minutes, until the vegetables have all become slightly soft.

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir to combine. Let the mixture cook for 1-2 minutes (don't let it start to burn).

Start pouring in your broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, stirring between each addition. The soup will thicken a little after each addition.

Once you've added in all your broth, bring the soup to a boil. Add in your sliced potatoes and stir to combine.

Tie your herbs together with some cooking twine, then tie the end of the twine to your pot handle. If you don't have cooking twine, toss the fresh herbs into the soup. If using dried herbs, stir them in with the rest of your ingredients.

Cook the soup on medium heat for about 10 minutes, until your potatoes are fork tender.

Stir in your cooked chicken, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Find more from Lindsey on lkcooking.com or on Instagram: @LKCooking.