2-year-old Tooele County boy hit, killed after getting out of residence and running into road

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A young boy was killed Tuesday after he got out of his home in Tooele County, and was hit by a passing car, officials said.

According to Lt. Travis Scharmann with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a two-year-old boy was somehow able to get out of his home and enter the road.

The residence was located near 6900 N. Burmester Road, Scharmann said.

After the child got out into the road, a passing car hit him, according to Scharmann. The boy was transported to the hospital but died later from his injuries.

Scharmann stated that the driver, who was an adult female, stopped and was cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Investigators were still looking into the incident but said it did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Scharmann said that speed and impairment were not factors in what caused the accident.