15-year-old from Utah awarded for courage after disarming large, armed man robbing woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- 15-year-old Salvador Colorado is no stranger to awards. As a sophomore, he’s already on the varsity soccer team at Granger High School.

“I’ve made a lot of contact with Real Salt Lake right now. I’m planning to go to their academy. From the academy after I graduate I’m planning to go pro straight after high school,” said Colorado.

On September 7, 2018, sometime after 10:00 p.m. he was out jogging to stay in shape. When he approached the Aspen Village apartment complex parking lot on 3500 South, he saw something that didn’t look right.

“I saw a very large guy with a black sweater and a woman standing in front,” said Colorado.

He soon realized the man was armed and the woman was terrified.

“Then I saw it was really a big knife and she was in danger. So I made sure that he didn’t hear me and I approached him and grabbed his shoulders and I carried him and I threw him down,” said Colorado.

The man got up and ran away.

For his bravery, Colorado was given a Courageous Citizen award from the West Valley city council.

“I actually had a very intense feeling of pride. In today’s society, that sorry of thing doesn't happen very often...It was nice to see chivalry wasn’t dead,” said West Valley City Police Chief Colleen Jacobs.

Colorado says he didn’t really think about what he was doing at the time. He just saw someone that needed help.

“I’m happy I did what I because she looked like she was an innocent woman you know, a nice innocent woman, she looked like a mom,” said Colorado.