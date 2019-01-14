Yellow to orange air quality for much of northern Utah to start the week

Air quality will be “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, according to the most recent forecast for northern Utah for Monday and Tuesday.

The Department of Environmental Quality forecasts yellow air quality for Salt Lake County Monday, with orange air expected Tuesday.

Video from Fox 13’s Oquirrh Mountain camera shows Monday’s sunrise over the inversion conditions.

Yellow is considered “moderate” while orange air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups. Both Monday and Tuesday are mandatory action days in Salt Lake County, and solid fuel burning may not occur without an exemption.

Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Tooele, Utah, and Weber Counties should expect yellow air quality Monday and Tuesday.

Specific information about air quality and mandatory/voluntary action days for your area can be found on the DEQ’s forecast page.

