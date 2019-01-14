Chris Stewart goes on CNN, calls on Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa to resign over racist remarks

WASHINGTON — Rep. Chris Stewart R-UT called on Rep. Steve King R-IA to resign following recent remarks about white supremacy and white nationalism.

The New York Times reported that King stated:

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

“Look, Mr. King, I think, has become ineffective,” Stewart told CNN Monday. “Without committee assignments, for heaven’s sake, he can’t do work in Congress.”

Stewart went on to say that King’s comments were something that the Republican Party could not support.

“It’s not the first time he’s said things that the party just cringes at,” Stewart said.

King criticized the Republican Party’s move of removing him from his committee assignments in a statement, Fox News reported

“Leader McCarthy’s decision to remove me from committees is a political decision that ignores the truth. The truth is as follows: One of my quotes in a New York Times story has been completely mischaracterized. I will continue to point out the truth and work with all the vigor that I have to represent 4th District Iowans for at least the next two years.”

“For the good of the part, for the good of the American people,” Stewart said, “I think it’s time for us to make a change.”