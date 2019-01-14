× Police respond to active shooting at New Jersey UPS facility

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Police responded Monday to an active shooting at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, the company said in a statement.

The building, located in a commercial district of the south New Jersey township of 6,000, is a supply chain processing facility, UPS said. The company said it cannot provide any information “about the identity of the people involved.”

In a tweet just before 8 a.m. MT, the New Jersey State Police said local police were responding to an incident in Logan Township.

More updates will be posted as they become available.