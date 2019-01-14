× Man stabbed by teenage son in Vernal, police say

VERNAL, Utah — A teenager is facing a felony charge of attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed his father in multiple times Saturday.

Tristan Olsen, 18, has been booked into the Uintah County Jail in connection with the attack, which police said happened at a residence near 900 Vernal Ave.

Police said Olsen’s father, Jeffery Olsen, suffered numerous stab wounds to his torso, arm and shoulder after an argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Jeffery Olsen was taken to the Ashley Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a Salt Lake-area hospital for additional treatment.

“Jeffrey is currently in stable condition recovering from his wounds,” a Facebook post from Vernal PD said.