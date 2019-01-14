Locals in Ogden say government shutdown has hurt their businesses directly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- The government shutdown has affected much of the U.S. with some government employees working for free, but it is also affecting local businesses in Ogden.

"We had to trim back because we don’t have the foot traffic for lunch now that we have when they’re open," said Rick Szeles, owner of Old Frontier.

Old Frontier is located directly next to an IRS building where around 5,000 workers have been furloughed since the shutdown began. The businesses owner Rick said he's had to stop making his homemade meatballs, chili, and chicken noodle soup, because the food was going to waste, but he says he supports the construction of the wall and is prepared to deal with the shutdown for as long as it takes.

"I think national security is more important than my small business," Szeles said.

Tyler Lahtrop owns Good Life Cafe, a restaurant also located around the corner from several federal buildings in Ogden.

"I know our business has slowed down a lot, and 25th Street is a ghost town, and it’s not fair to Americans; Republican, Democrat; either way it’s not fair," said Lathrop.

She says her business had to start closing early and sent a waitress home because it has been so slow.

"She was a little upset, just because she didn’t get as much money. It was just dead all morning," said Brielle Malan, a waitress at Good Life Cafe.

While those affected may have different opinions, they do have one thing in common.

"Right now, we’re just kind of waiting and being anxious of when things are going to change," Malan said.

"We’d love to see the Democrats come to the table and do what they’re put in office to do, and negotiate," Szeles said. "Let’s get 'er done."

This partial government shut down has now become the longest in U.S. history. Tuesday will mark day 25.