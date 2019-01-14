Lasagna soup that tastes just like lasagna in a bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen walks us through an easy Lasagna recipe without the time contraints of a traditional Lasagna, but with all of the flavor.

Lasagna Soup

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 45 mins

MainServings: 8

Ingredients

1 pound Italian turkey sausage

3 cups onions medium diced

4 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons Italian tomato paste

2 14.5 ounce cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes

2 bay leaves

7 1/2 cups chicken stock or 7 1/2 cups water+ 6 chicken bouillon cubes

12-ounce package whole grain extra wide egg noodles

1/2-3/4 cup fresh basil leaves chiffonade (thinly sliced)

sea salt and pepper to taste

Cheesy Mixture:

1 C low-fat ricotta cheese

1/2 C shredded parmesan

1/4 tsp sea salt

pinch of black pepper

Instructions

Soup Base:

Coat a large stockpot with cooking spray; heat over medium heat; add olive oil and bring almost to smoke point.

Add onions; saute 2-3 minutes until caramelized.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute, deglaze pan with 1/4 cup chicken stock.

Add sausage; stirring to break up and cook 5-6 minutes until sausage is cooked and onions are transparent.

Add oregano, red pepper flakes, and tomato paste; stir well.

Continue cooking 3-4 minutes until the tomato paste turns a rusty brown color.

Add diced tomatoes, bay leaves, and chicken stock; stir and bring to boil.

Cover and reduce heat to a simmer for 30 minutes.

Add uncooked pasta and cook until al dente.

Do not over cook soup at this point.

If you expect leftovers, cook the noodles separately and add noodles to each bowl and then ladle broth on top. (the noodles will soak up the broth when stored.)

Right before serving add fresh basil, sea salt, and pepper to taste.

Finish with a dollop of the cheese mixture.

Enjoy!

Cheese Mixture:

In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients.

Keep refrigerated until serving.

Add a tablespoon on top of each bowl of Lasagna Soup.

For more fun and tasty ideas, visit Cookingwithruthie.com