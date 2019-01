Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Gwilliam with Train Walk Poop says it is just as important to exercise your pups brains as it is their bodies. A fun way to do that is through the food that they love, especially when no one wants to go outside in the cold to play. He shows us a few simple puzzle games that will stimulate the brain and will never get old.

To learn more, please visit: trainwalkpoop.com or call 801-613-1364.