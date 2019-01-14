× Fashion Place Mall says unrelated fire alarm went off moments before shooting occurred

MURRAY, Utah — In a press release sent to Fox 13 Monday, Fashion Place Mall clarified information on what mall officials say transpired prior to and during a shooting that took place Sunday.

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, a member of the Utah State Legislature, said that during the incident, Fashion Place Mall may not have responded well.

“I am concerned that response was not what should have happened,” Moss said. “There should have been a different kind of alarm system.”

In their statement, Fashion Place Mall said an unrelated fire alarm sounded in the food court moments before the shooting occurred, then patrons were notified to “evacuate or take shelter.”

The statement can be read below:

“First and foremost, we are grateful for our security and partnership with the Murray Police department. We have a robust security program in place and we continuously review and evaluate our protocols. While we never publicly disclose our procedures, we’d like to clarify some details from yesterday’s incident. An unrelated fire alarm went off in our food court seconds before the incident occurred at the entrance of our shopping center. A public message clearing the fire alarm in our food court was issued. Shortly thereafter there was a second public message instructing guests and tenants to evacuate or take shelter. We recognize this created confusion and was truly an unfortunate coincidence. We are listening to feedback from our community and are assessing our procedures.”