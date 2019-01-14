A new year a new journal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new year means new goals, but where do you put those goals where you won't forget them? Samandra Viera shows us how to put together a simple journal to carry around for all your notes and New Years goals.

What you will need:

1 sheet of decorative paper

1 piece of heavy cover paper (6PLY)

4 sheets of paper

1 Heavy cover paper

2 needles

1 awl

Wax thread

1 ruler

1 bone folder

1 paper knife

Cut the decorative and heavy paper just a few millimeters bigger than the inside pages and spray the glue to have it together. Fold the paper in half. Use the bone folder to make a crease. I like to use a simple ruler to cut the paper in half. I do it this way because I like the texture that comes from cutting the paper with the ruler. But you can also cut the paper in half using a paper knife. After cutting all the 3 pages in half, stack the 6 pages that you will have now and fold them all together in half. Using the spare paper sheet, I created a template to make the holes in the pages. Use a pencil to mark a dot with 1/4 of inch distance. Put your template on the top of the stacked sheets and make holes with the awl on the marked dots. Do the same with the cover. Using the two needles, each one in one side, start to sew the book by going through each hole, and then after you finish doing that with the first needle, do the same with the second. Make a knot at the end. You can also print a label to name your notebook, round the corners, and personalize as you wish.

To find more tips and ideas visit blog.holdbindery.com or @holdbindery