Third smuggling tunnel in one month found underneath Mexico-Arizona border

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Federal Police of Mexico released video of a tunnel that was discovered going underneath the Mexico-Arizona border, which was “presumably used to commit illicit acts.”

The Arizona Republic reported that the tunnel was the third tunnel of its kind found in less than a month.

In the video, police can be seen uncovering the tunnel, which was hidden out of view. Officers then enter the tunnel through a small circular door.

Video posted by Mexican police officials can be seen below: