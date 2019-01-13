× Suspect in deadly hit-and-run arrested after being following by witnesses

Dade City, FL (WFTS) — The man who police say hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning was arrested after witnesses to the accident followed him.

Police say 32-year-old Renato Temich Quino was driving southbound on US Highway 301 around 2 a.m. when he hit and killed 27-year-old Johnson Frye Jr.

Frye was walking along the shoulder of the road when he was killed, police say.

Quino left the scene, but police arrested him at his Dade City home after they were led there by witnesses who followed him. He was arrested and taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

He faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with no valid license.