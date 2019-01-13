Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ easy blender hollandaise sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13's Tamara Vaifanua joins Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson to master a tasty and easy blender hollandaise sauce for this week's "Sunday Brunch" segments.

Easy Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

3 large egg yolks

1 – 2 tbsp. lemon juice (depending on taste)

½ tsp salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper (or more to taste)

10 tbsp unsalted butter, melted