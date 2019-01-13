Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ easy blender hollandaise sauce

Fox 13's Tamara Vaifanua joins Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson to master a tasty and easy blender hollandaise sauce for this week's "Sunday Brunch" segments.
Easy Blender Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
3 large egg yolks
1 – 2 tbsp. lemon juice (depending on taste)
½ tsp salt
1 pinch cayenne pepper (or more to taste)
10 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Melt butter in a saucepan or in the microwave.
Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt and cayenne pepper to a blender and blend 30-45 seconds to mix and add a little air to the eggs.
While the blender is running on low speed, begin to slowly drizzle in the butter. Once the butter is all in, continue to blend a few more seconds. Taste the sauce and add more salt, lemon juice or cayenne pepper if needed. If the sauce seems too thick, you can blend in a little water until it reaches the desired consistency.
Use the sauce immediately or keep in a warm spot to prevent separating.