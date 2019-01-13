× PD: Suspect apologizes before pulling clerk’s pants down at a Phoenix Circle K

Phoenix, AZ (KGUN) — A suspect apologizes before pulling the pants down of a Circle K clerk.

Phoenix police report that early Monday they were called to a Circle K at 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

There they detained 34-year-old Terrance Alexander Arnold after a short foot pursuit.

The store clerk reported to police that Arnold said he was sorry before he jumped over the counter, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The clerk also reportedly told police that Arnold pulled her pants down and slapped her on the buttocks.

The woman struggled and kicked Arnold, who tripped and ran out of the store.

According to the police report Arnold also pulled down the pants of two customers and allegedly threw one customer to the ground.

Arnold was arrested for assault, aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault.