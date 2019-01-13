× House fire in Winchester Hills prompts large, multiagency response

WINCHESTER HILLS – A passerby likely saved a home from being completely destroyed in a fire by alerting the residents to smoke coming from the roof Friday night. The St. George News reports.

Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the Winchester Hills area of Washington County involving a single-story home after the resident called 911 to report smoke coming from the rear of the building, firefighter Dave Grate of the Winchester Hills Volunteer Fire Department said.

Active flames shooting from the roof toward the north side of the structure greeted firefighters as they began tackling the blaze, while reinforcements from St. George and Diamond Valley began to arrive.

