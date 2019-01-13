× Cedar High School in Iron County may drop its controversial ‘Redmen’ mascot

Cason Deschine started his freshman year at Cedar High School with a long family tradition of school spirit. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

His mother and uncles all played sports there. His older brother Braden was on the football team and once appeared at a basketball game in buckskin and a war bonnet — not his own Paiute regalia, but the costume of the school’s controversial mascot: The Redmen.

“That rubbed off on me, watching my older brother and his buddies going to basketball games and showing their pride, and how this name unites all these students,” said Deschine, now himself a senior football player. “I love to be a Redman. I can tell the student body at Cedar High is very proud of the name. They’re not showing disrespect.”

