Wanted with Scott McKane: Stolen credit card use, serial bank robber and other crimes

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of Cottonwood Heights, for attempting to use stolen credit cards at a Home Depot. Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call police at (801) 944-7100.

Police in Orem are looking for a male suspect who allegedly has been stealing from vending machines at local schools. Anyone with information can call (801) 229-7070.

The FBI in Salt Lake City released photos of a man who investigators say has robbed seven banks in the Salt Lake City metro area. Anyone with information can call (801) 799-3000.