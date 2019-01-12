Video shows dramatic fight in downtown Salt Lake City; man kicked in face during altercation

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised:

SALT LAKE CITY -- A video shows a large fight on 331 S. Main Street in Salt Lake City, where a man was kicked in the face after multiple people were involved in the scuffle.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, two groups of people were waiting for a Lyft ride. When the car pulled up, an argument ensued on who the Lyft was for.

Amott said two people were injured during the incident.

The video shows several people in the altercation on the sidewalk. At one point, an unidentified man in a white hoodie approaches a man who was being hit on the ground and is then falls over.

A pop can be heard in the video, and the man exclaims, "I broke my ankle."

A few seconds later, another unnamed man sitting on the ground was kicked in the face and quickly tried to cover his head while laying down.

Amott said there were several witnesses who saw the incident, but there were an unknown amount of suspects at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on the fight can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.