Utah's AMBER Alert Plan to be tested on Sunday

Utah’s AMBER Alert Plan will be tested on Sunday, as part of the National AMBER Alert Day, the Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The exact time of the test was not given, but radio stations will make an announcement when the test initiates, DPS said.

This will be the 32nd test of the plan.

Utah has issued 48 AMBER Alerts since it was started on April 2, 2002, DPS said. Most of the children in the AMBER Alerts were recovered safely.

The alerts were directly responsible for bringing 38 children back home showcasing their importance in the investigation into missing children.

“We need as many people as possible to get involved each time the AMBER Alert is activated,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson. “We at DPS are committed to the Amber Alert program and grateful for the dedicated work put forth to ensure these children are found safely and brought home to their families.”