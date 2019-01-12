Snake catcher finds python with over 500 ticks feeding, living on it

An Australian snake catcher posted photos of a python that was caught with over 500 ticks living on it.

Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher said on their Facebook that the snake that was caught was a carpet python from Coolangatta, the southernmost suburb of the City of Gold Coast, located in Queensland, Australia.

“Never in the 26 years of catching has tony ever seen something this bad,” the Facebook post stated.

Gold Coast Brisbane and Snake Catcher said vets worked for hours to remove the ticks from the snake and counted a total of 511 on the animal.

Photos of the snake can be seen in the Facebook post below: