Police arrest man for allegedly holding missionaries at gunpoint in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man was arrested after being accused of attempting to rob two pairs of missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The West Jordan Police Department said the incident occurred Friday evening at the Exxon gas station on 3731 West Jordan Landing Blvd.

Police report the man threatened the missionaries with a handgun and asked for money.

The missionaries went inside the gas station to get cash then called police immediately afterwards.

Police arrested the man and recovered the gun.

The suspect is facing charges of assault and intoxication.

