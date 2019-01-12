× Police: 2 juveniles taken into custody after threatening officer near Granger High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Two juveniles were arrested after multiple agencies responded to a fight that broke out after a basketball game at Granger High School.

Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley said two female juveniles were fighting, but it was shortly broken up by a Granite School District police officer.

After the fight ended two male juveniles allegedly started harassing that officer.

Horsley said no actual fight broke out between the officer and the two male juveniles, but assistance was later called due to threats being made by the two juveniles.

Both Unified Police Department and West Jordan Police Department responded as backup.

According to Horsley, the two male juveniles were taken into custody for failure to obey an officers commands.

Nobody was hurt and none of the students involved attend Granger High School.

Granite District Police is conducting further investigation into the incident.