× Murray police search for suspect after woman hit by car

MURRAY, Utah – Police are searching for the person who left the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night.

The incident happened at 1300 East Vine St. at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The Murray Police Department reported the woman was crossing 1300 East when she was hit by what was described as a white passenger car.

According to police, the driver of the white car did not stop and left the scene of the accident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a possible broken arm.

Murray Police are continuing to investigate into the incident and locate the suspect.

If you have any information they ask you contact the Murray Police Department.