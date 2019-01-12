Murray police search for suspect after woman hit by car
MURRAY, Utah – Police are searching for the person who left the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night.
The incident happened at 1300 East Vine St. at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The Murray Police Department reported the woman was crossing 1300 East when she was hit by what was described as a white passenger car.
According to police, the driver of the white car did not stop and left the scene of the accident.
The woman was taken to the hospital for a possible broken arm.
Murray Police are continuing to investigate into the incident and locate the suspect.
If you have any information they ask you contact the Murray Police Department.