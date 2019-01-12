man faces multiple charges for having sex while HIV positive

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee, WI (WTMJ) — A Waterford man faces multiple charges for having sex with six people while HIV positive.

Jason Taufner, 42, was charged with six counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Taufner was prosecuted and convicted before for having sex with two other partners while HIV positive. As a condition of his last sentence, he was to inform any sexual partners of his HIV status.

The District Attorney says in these new allegations against Taufner — he failed to notify any of his partners he had sex with of his HIV status.

Taufner was a tattoo artist in the West Allis area.

Authorities advise anyone who had sexual activity or were tattooed by Taufner — and might have been exposed to HIV — to get tested immediately and contact their office at (414) 278-4617.