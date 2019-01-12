× Family of Utah Jazz fans honors late father, gets surprise gift from him 6 months after his death

SALT LAKE CITY — Vickie Bolton was searching through her bedroom looking for some of her late husband’s t-shirts in the closet of her home in Cedar City, when she found a surprise that was meant for Christmas, Utahjazz.com reported.

Her husband, David Bolton, a lifelong Utah Jazz fan, had gotten his five children Donovan Mitchell jerseys, before he suddenly passed after collapsing while on a 17-mile hike at Coyote Gulch on June 26, 2018.

Vickie wept when she found the jerseys. David always loved the Jazz.

When the Jazz made the NBA Finals in the 1997 and 1998, he went down the street outside his house with a Jazz flag in one hand, his newborn daughter in the other.

“He was screaming and she was screaming because she didn’t know what her dad was doing,” Vickie told Utahjazz.com. “He was just so happy.”

On Friday night, Vickie and her family were able to sit down at Vivint Smart Home Arena and watch the Jazz players warm up. They then cheered on the Jazz against the Lakers, all while wearing the jerseys her late husband had bought.

